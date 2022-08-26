Cancer Successfully Treated With Fenbendazole. Andrew Jones, DVM Explains How Joe Tippens Cancer Protocol Works.

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Joe Tippens Cancer Protocol: Fenbendazole Sold as Panacure or Pro Sense Safe-Guard 4 Canine Dewormer
"The Joe Tippens Protocol was created by a man who had initially been diagnosed with small-cell lung cancer. He underwent treatment, but the cancer eventually spread to his neck, right lung, stomach, liver, bladder, pancreas and tail bone and he was given only three months to live by his doctors. Not wanting to give up, Joe decided to try a more unconventional method." ~ https://www.laurasmercantile.com/joe-tippens-cancer-protocol/fenbendazole-cancer-treatment/