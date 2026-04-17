Babylon is fallen: the whore of Babylon (4)

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Credits to pastor Craig of the Seventh-day Sabbath Remnant church. His website is www.ssremnant.org. His email is [email protected].





Revelation 17 and 18 speaks of the roman catholic church and...





1. How she is linked to a beast or nation or country: the Vatican beast in Revelation 17:3.

2. How she is arrayed in scarlet and purple as her cardinals and bishops are in Revelation 17:4.

3. How she is decked in gold, precious stone and pears as st. peter's basilica is in Revelation 17:4.

4. How she holds a golden cup as Roman Catholic prelates do for communion in Revelation 17:4.

5. How she is the MOTHER of harlots and abominations of the earth. Homosexuality is an abomination to God in Leviticus 18:22 but your pope agrees with the blessing of sin, of homosexual Roman Catholic couples (Revelation 17:5).

6. How she killed God's people in Revelation 17:6. This points to the crusades and inquisitions of the dark and middle ages over a 1260 year period.

7. How she is found sitting in city of 7 hills, Rome (hills = mountains according to Strong's Concordance 3735). Only Rome is that city since only in Rome is there a union of a church with a country in Rome. There's no church - state union in Washington DC, Mecca or Jerusalem.

8. How the beast, which is the Vatican, receives homage and support from the 10 horns or 10 kings, each king leading a kingdom, thus, 10 kingdoms, as per Revelation 17:12.

9. How these ten kings will be united with the Vatican beast and have ONE MIND and make war against Christ in Revelation 17:13-14 and Christ will defeat them. AMEN!!

10. How the ten kings will TURN AGAINST the great whore, the roman catholic church, in Revelation 17:16.





All of these 10 prophecies in Revelation 17 alone points DIRECTLY to the roman catholic church.





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