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FORMER W.H.O. CONSULTANT EXPOSES TAKEDOWN OF IVERMECTIN
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
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305 views • March 04, 2022
Del sits down for a one-on-one with the former W.H.O. consultant & research scientist, Tess Lawrie MD, PhD, who was a critical part of the Ivermectin trials over a year ago with overwhelmingly positive conclusions. See data and recorded personal zoom calls that reveal how a key review was attacked from within, keeping the safe, life-saving drug out of the hands of millions of dying Covid patients for more than a year.

#TessLawrie #Ivermectin #Unitaid #AndrewHill #15kaday

POSTED: March 4, 2022
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del bigtreerealnewsthehighwire
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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