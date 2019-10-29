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Concerns about Brighteons links to Google and Disqus
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48 views • October 29, 2019
allowing Google and Disqus software to lurk on a platform that claims to be in favour of free speech makes no sense . the email I got from Brighteon did nothing to reassure me i pointed out that Disqis is a tool utilised by Israeli trolls who will easily be able to track me on Disqus . as a minimum requirement channels should be able to disable the ((( Disqus ))) comments mechanism
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