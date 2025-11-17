Zorro Ranch: epicenter of Epstein’s darkest operations? - compilation of video clips

Zorro Ranch: epicenter of Epstein’s darkest operations?

As public outrage over the latest Epstein disclosures grows, state lawmakers are calling for an inquiry into Zorro Ranch, the sprawling, 10k acre ranch the late financier owned in New Mexico.

The facility, bought by Epstein in 1993 from former Governor Bruce King, has a 2.5k sq. m hilltop mansion, private runway, guest houses, and offices.

But that’s just scratching the surface.

👉 In 2019, NYT reported that Epstein had spoken to scientists about using the ranch to ‘seed’ the human race with his demonic DNA by impregnating and incubating up to 20 women at a time

👉 the plans dovetailed with his fascination with transhumanism and eugenics, including gene-editing, selective breeding and cryonics

👉 NYT assured Epstein’s plans didn’t go beyond discussions with scientists

👉 But some investigators fear things went much further, with architectural plans leaked to media revealing the existence of a ~740 sq. m underground floor, and “unusually large ‘mechanical rooms’” for computers and video equipment

👉 Abuse survivor Maria Farmer said Epstein’s properties included elaborate “tunnel systems” and “enormous” rooms “bigger than houses”

👉 Radio broadcaster Eddy Aragon said the ranch’s architect had told him that “every room, from a closet to a toilet to a bathroom, on the second floor seems to have a ‘vestibule’,” a potential holding area, and that “the maze of rooms, vestibules, waiting areas, and doors” was “used to maximum effect to trap and contain the victims until they were needed for Epstein’s rituals”

👉 Some observers fear things went even beyond blackmail and selective breeding, and that the ranch was the equivalent of a D.U.M.B (Deep Underground Military Base) used for ‘baby farming’, trafficking, adrenochrome and/or organ harvesting, or medical experiments. Without a thorough, prompt and impartial investigation, we’ll never know for sure





