© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia Ukraine Updates
In Taganrog, a drone fell on a residential building. It burned out completely.
At first it was difficult to identify the object that destroyed the house, but eyewitnesses saw the wreckage and assumed it was a drone. There is no information about the victims
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1b6lfh-in-taganrog-a-drone-fell-on-a-residential-building.-it-burned-out-completel.html