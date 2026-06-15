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Do Your Due Diligence: 200 Proofs Earth is Not a Spinning Ball
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
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Take a look at actual empirical scientific evidence... no junk science bs, just back to back, fact after fact, no fluff.  It's called The Scientific Method...observable, testable, repeatable....a concept that modern day "scientists" utterly despise and completely reject.  If it's not pseudoscience, they want nothing to do with it.  

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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