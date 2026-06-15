Do Your Due Diligence: 200 Proofs Earth is Not a Spinning Ball

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Take a look at actual empirical scientific evidence... no junk science bs, just back to back, fact after fact, no fluff. It's called The Scientific Method...observable, testable, repeatable....a concept that modern day "scientists" utterly despise and completely reject. If it's not pseudoscience, they want nothing to do with it.