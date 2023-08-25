Will taking Trump's MUG SHOT BACKFIRE for Democrats?

Glenn Beck
Aug 24, 2023
Hours before former president Donald Trump is scheduled to turn himself in to the Fulton County Jail and likely have his mug shot and fingerprints taken, Glenn has some questions: What will this do to the nation? Will Trump be thrown in jail? How will this sit with voters? Will it backfire for Democrats? Turning Point USA contributor Jack Posobiec joins Glenn to make the case that this will be the "mug shot heard 'round the world," and likely the best-selling mug shot in history. Posobiec also gives his reaction to Fox News' first 2023 Republican presidential debate and the one story he believes should have dominated the discussion.
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rz29B7UCoJQ
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.