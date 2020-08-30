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Mask Effectiveness Demonstration
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592 views • August 30, 2020
Using a 'vap' this doctor demonstrates how many different masks have zero effect on stopping aerosol vapours, which are the size of Covid or bigger. He uses surgical masks, home made cloth masks, high end multi layer masks and even the masks that use replaceable filters. None of them have any effect when it comes to stopping the transmission of the vapour.
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