Canning Bone Broth

Bone broth can be very beneficial to your health as well as your pocketbook. Bone broth contains many vitamins, minerals, fat and collagen that helps us to stay healthy.

When you process your own bone broth you control the salt content and you have the opportunity to add any flavors you like. This batch just has a little salt and vinegar. The vinegar helps the bones to release the collagen. In the past I have added onions, carrots and celery to my broth for that extra “umph “.

Directions:



Place bones, vinegar and seasoning into a large pot, fill with water and place on high heat and bring to boil. Turn heat down and simmer for about three days. Then allow to cool slightly.

Pour i to mason jars, seal and pressure can at 10 lbs of pressure for 20-25 minutes.

Canned chicken:



Dry pack boneless chicken and seasonings into widemouth jars leaving 1 inch headspace. Place lids and rings on jars and pressure can at 10# pressure for 75 minutes for pints and 90 minutes for quarts. Follow manufacturer guidelines for you particular canner.



