Bipartisan Bill Introduced To Halt Imports of Goods Made by Uighur Slave Workers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
12/08/2021 Congresswoman Ashley Hinson：The reason of the bipartisan bill on ending import of products made by salve labor of Uyghurs is because we have to hold China accountable for their human rights violations and we have to reduce the reliance on China and encourage manufacturing at home to.