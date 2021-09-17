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Five in Ten 9/17/21: The Dragon Wobbles
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10 views • September 15, 2021
China Evergrande Group, a massive corporation with $300 billion in liabilities, will not make interest payments on its debt next week. Oddly, this was announced Wednesday, the 13th anniversary of the Lehman Brothers collapse that triggered the global economic crisis in 2008.
5) SCOTUS needs to rein in Executive Branch; 4) Blinken grilled over Afghanistan debacle; 3) China’s economy threatened by Evergrande collapse; 2) Met Gala illustrates divide between political class and the rest of us; 1) Nature can be gross.
5) SCOTUS needs to rein in Executive Branch; 4) Blinken grilled over Afghanistan debacle; 3) China’s economy threatened by Evergrande collapse; 2) Met Gala illustrates divide between political class and the rest of us; 1) Nature can be gross.
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