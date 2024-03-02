Hollywood Elite Panic As P Diddy Victim Vows To Name VIP Pedophiles

The People's Voice





Recent sex abuse lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs have damaged the reputation and career of one of the music industry’s most successful and wealthy men. But a new suit from music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones makes new, explosive claims about Combs’ activities in disturbing detail, naming a host of celebrities and industry executives – and the implications are enormous.





It appears Diddy was running a Jeffrey Epstein-style blackmail operation, with his houses set up with secret cameras in every room – in exactly the same manner as Epstein – collecting meticulously documented material on dozens of the biggest players in the music and entertainment industry.





We are talking about underage girls and boys. Child sex trafficking. Forced sexual encounters. Drugs, guns, and murder.





