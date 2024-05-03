Create New Account
"MIRROR MIRROR" - THE GLOBAL HEGEMONY OF RUSSIA IN THE END TIMES
The Master's Voice Prophecy
Published 16 hours ago

PLEASE ALWAYS READ THIS INFO BOX WHEN YOU VISIT TMVP BLOG.

WEBSITE: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM


Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).


Today's word: Russia will extend power throughout Europe, taking many nations as satellites in its fulfillment of an end-times hegemony. The United States will be toppled from her ruling status to become a footnote in history- subservient to Russia & China in fulfillment of prophecy. Any nation that deserts Yah will be humbled to their enemies exactly as the Bible says, Israel was no exception in scripture and no modern nation will escape its judgement for sin.


