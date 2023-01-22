Create New Account
Comments from the Peanut Gallery; The Exodus Example; Exodus 31, 1-11
HeavenCastleShip
Published 20 hours ago |

Part 13, This is an Old Testament example of what God did on a limited scale in "the perfecting of the saints for the work of the ministry" (Eph chapter 4), which he now does in each of his kids through the new covenant, through Jesus death, burial and resurrection, through the "new birth". The scope of the ministry being all of life & godliness.

biblebible truthgalileedna of god in yougalilee gathering

