Chlorine Dioxide - Quantum Leap

Documentary on Chlorine Dioxide aka MMS. Testimonies from people of their healing.from Lyme disease, chronic sinusitis, mercer, cancer, arthritis, cysts, tumours, glaucoma, allergies and many more.

21:20 Demonstration on how to mix and drink Chlorine Dioxide.



23:10 Doctor explains the composition of Chlorine Dioxide and its safety and effectiveness in the human body.

Where to buy Chlorine Dioxide (CDS) - https://www.laubeholistic.com

Protocols - How much to take and when - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RnCs0u2HKHsENl0OToFN8392LxEDUivf/view?usp=sharing

More testimonials here in alphabetical order - https://mmstestimonials.co





















29:33 Chlorine Dioxide cures malaria in Uganda.