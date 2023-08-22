Create New Account
Chlorine Dioxide - Quantum Leap
Published 21 hours ago

Documentary on Chlorine Dioxide aka MMS. Testimonies from people of their healing.from Lyme disease, chronic sinusitis, mercer, cancer, arthritis, cysts, tumours, glaucoma, allergies and many more.

21:20 Demonstration on how to mix and drink Chlorine Dioxide.

23:10 Doctor explains the composition of Chlorine Dioxide and its safety and effectiveness in the human body. 

Where to buy Chlorine Dioxide (CDS) - https://www.laubeholistic.com

Protocols - How much to take and when - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RnCs0u2HKHsENl0OToFN8392LxEDUivf/view?usp=sharing
More testimonials here in alphabetical order - https://mmstestimonials.co






29:33 Chlorine Dioxide cures malaria in Uganda.

