Owen Shroyer: FREEDOM IS GREAT. Never take it for granted. I'm back!

Owen Shroyer: I am finally out of prison. Happy to be free, grateful to be loved, and excited for what’s next.





My spirit is bright. My heart is full. My mind is sharpened. My soul is rejuvenated.

My faith in God solidified. My faith in the American people reaffirmed.





@OwenShroyer1776

https://twitter.com/i/status/1733159768393441417