Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Owen Shroyer: FREEDOM IS GREAT. Never take it for granted. I'm back!
channel image
GalacticStorm
2178 Subscribers
Shop now
277 views
Published 16 hours ago

Owen Shroyer: I am finally out of prison. Happy to be free, grateful to be loved, and excited for what’s next.


My spirit is bright. My heart is full. My mind is sharpened. My soul is rejuvenated.

My faith in God solidified. My faith in the American people reaffirmed.


@OwenShroyer1776

https://twitter.com/i/status/1733159768393441417

Keywords
owen shroyerout of prisonfreedom is greatnever take it for granted

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket