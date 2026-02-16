Is Believing a WORK? (Heart + Work) | Debunking the "Prayer is a Work" Heresy #KJV

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There is a heresy spreading that says 'Prayer is a work' because Colossians 4:12 mentions 'labouring fervently in prayer.' The Bible explicitly says the HEART works. If 'Labor' makes prayer a work, then 'Work' makes Believing a work too. You must either admit that Mandatory Vocalization is Biblical, or admit that you are a Universalist who believes Faith is a 'work' we cannot do. Which is it?