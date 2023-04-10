AG Brnovich: The Legal System is Being WEAPONIZED Against Conservatives

Arizona's former Atty General Mark Brnovich: The Legal System is Being WEAPONIZED Against Conservatives - Sara Carter Podcast. Shared by President Trump on Truth Social





Can you imagine living in a country where your guilt or innocence is not determined on the evidence but whether the people in power consider you a friend or an enemy? Sara has reported from many countries where there is no rule of law and justice is perverted to benefit the powerful.





But that could never happen here, right? Sadly, it already is?





Sara takes us with her into some of the nations where the people have no real hope of receiving real justice, and she also examines how the judicial system, especially in recent years, is becoming a blatant political tool for the American left. She is also joined by former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who shares his thoughts on the weaponization of government bureaucracy, the case that became the tipping point for political prosecutions, and the recent indictment of President Trump.









