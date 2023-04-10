Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
AG Brnovich: The Legal System is Being WEAPONIZED Against Conservatives
270 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

Arizona's former Atty General Mark Brnovich: The Legal System is Being WEAPONIZED Against Conservatives - Sara Carter Podcast.  Shared by President Trump on Truth Social


Can you imagine living in a country where your guilt or innocence is not determined on the evidence but whether the people in power consider you a friend or an enemy? Sara has reported from many countries where there is no rule of law and justice is perverted to benefit the powerful.


But that could never happen here, right? Sadly, it already is?


Sara takes us with her into some of the nations where the people have no real hope of receiving real justice, and she also examines how the judicial system, especially in recent years, is becoming a blatant political tool for the American left. She is also joined by former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who shares his thoughts on the weaponization of government bureaucracy, the case that became the tipping point for political prosecutions, and the recent indictment of President Trump.



Subscribe to the Sara Carter Show:

https://link.chtbl.com/Sara_Carter_Podcast?sid=Rumble


Subscribe to the Dark Wars Podcast

https://darkwarspod.com/listen


Keywords
mark brnovicharizona attorney generalpresident trump indictment

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket