© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Rangale of Deer
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • April 13, 2021
Here are a few deer I saw while looking for morel mushrooms. I recently learned that a group of deer can be called a rangale of deer. I ended up not finding any morels but at least I got to see these deer who didn't seem to mind me being around. Music is an original on my udu drum, 12 string guitar and roland handsonic.
Thanks for watching and listening :-)
Thanks for watching and listening :-)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.