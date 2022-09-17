IT'S HAPPENING

Amazon One palm scanning technology allows you to go into a shop and pay with your hand, and it is the latest in a series of cashless developments around the world which is ultimately leading to the implementation of the Mark of the Beast. Most Christians can see it, but when it comes to how to prepare for the Mark of the Beast, nobody really wants the solution, because the solution is too uncomfortable for most people. But if you are one in a million... or more accurately... one in roughly 50,000, listen to the solution right now, and then contact us today. TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]