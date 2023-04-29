Truth Behind “Russian Strikes On Civilians” In Ukraine

The Russian military continues massive strikes on strategic military facilities on the territory of Ukraine.

Recently, Russian strikes have mainly targeted the Kiev-controlled eastern and southern regions but, on April 28, Russian missiles and drones appeared in the sky over central Ukraine.

Before the massive night attack, Ukrainian media reported that five Russian Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers armed with X-101 or X-555 cruise missiles took to the air. Kiev could get this information only from the United States or NATO intelligence.

By morning, the Ukrainian military reported that their air defenses had allegedly shot down 21 Russian missiles, without specifying how many of them had reached their targets.

Despite the fact that Kiev has banned Ukrainians from filming and posting the consequences of Russian strikes on social networks, videos showcasing the defeat of targets continue to be published online, confirming the damage that Kiev is hiding.

Explosions thundered in the cities of Kiev, Kremenchuk, Dnepropetrovsk, as well as in the Kiev, Mykolaiv, Poltava and Cherkasy regions. Strikes targeted military infrastructure facilities: locations of Ukrainian forces, ammunition depots and accumulation points for military equipment and weapons.

According to Ukrainian reports, seven Russian missiles were shot down over the city of Dnepropetrovsk. However, two oil depots filled with fuel for Western military equipment were destroyed in the city. Local authorities reported that two people were killed and three were injured.

The Ukrainian military once again demonstrated their incompetence and the inability of Ukrainian air defenses to protect their own people. Local officials confirmed that Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed a multi-storey residential building in the city of Ukrainka in the Kiev region.

In addition, Ukrainian air defenses destroyed a residential building in the city of Uman in the Cherkasy region. According to Zelensky, as a result of a missile strike, ten buildings were damaged and seven people were killed. He did not clarify that civilians were killed after Ukrainian forces attempted to intercept Russian missiles over the apartment buildings, killing their own civilians. Footage from the spot confirms that the reason is the work of the Ukrainian air defense system, and not a direct hit from a Russian missile.

Most likely, the target of the strike was a military airfield located in the region. However, the Ukrainian forces prefer to shoot down missiles over houses, killing civilians, rather than risk the lives of their military.

On April 27, the Russian Defense Ministry also reported on a successful massive strike with precision weapons on Ukraine’s reserves.

Later it was revealed that the Russian missiles destroyed about 20 senior Ukrainian and foreign officers who were holding a meeting in the admiralty building in Nikolaev. A Ukrainian air defense missile trying to intercept the target reportedly hit another apartment building located nearby. However, Kiev traditionally blamed Russians for targeting civilians.

Support SouthFront:

BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qctv99yh0ewg6x5r9fy5e7lqm28t9rza4h4cy4k

BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qpayzr89x3yul8924uqf6fjx6jcjklfcw5vm2dxp7r

MONERO (XMR): 84eCJf22Yz39rHwoz6vf3hdcWmbCY336eAUoLXpSj1Q3boP8crzKdDq3R5f72RjFmTJBctSH6DFRuPmEaWiQP59mBzoG2sN

PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]



Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT