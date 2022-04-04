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[WATCH TO END] IRON MIXED WITH CLAY, PT 2: "THE NEPHILIM WILL RETURN"
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639 views • April 04, 2022
#GENETICS #NEPHILIM #SUPERNATURAL
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION ⬇️⬇️⬇️]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
Today's word: Satan is building his army, end-times nephilim with genetic data that will reveal itself with time. 8ft and 10ft first, 15ft and higher as we go. THIS IS A WAR OF SEED, Satan redefining 'humanity' so that none will remain to choose Christ.
STAY AWAY FROM SEXUAL IMMORALITY and let God lead in all matters of marriage and what to do with the body. Don't be a casualty of the Beast. In Noah's time people saw and believed, they suffered at the hands of these beings and cried out to God for help! The issue now is - Who will believe the report of the Lord? "THEY SHALL MINGLE THEMSELVES WITH THE SEED OF MEN; but they shall not cleave one to another, even as iron doth not mingle with clay." - Daniel 2:43
THIS PROPHECY WILL BE UPLOADED SOON TO THE MASTER'S VOICE BLOG.
RELATED PROPHECIES IN THIS VIDEO- HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/03/ufos-aliens-hiding-in-plain-sight-february-26-2020/
TRANSHUMANISM:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/12/21/transhumanism-synthetics-the-real-id-december-21-2021/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. Please don't use Cashapp (at this time). If using Paypal DO NOT send gift with "Purchase Protection", and please note somewhere in your message that it's a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ---- [email protected]
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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We've been conditioned to love them- creatures, superheroes, "friendly giants", people with special powers. They're part of the culture now and the enemy knows it. However because we don't hear the full story of their origin or how Yah rejected them, we are deceived- and the enemy knows that too. Yah is revealing these things to warn us. STAY AWAY FROM SEXUAL IMMORALITY- let the Lord lead in all matters of marriage and what to do with the body. Don't be a casualty of the Beast. In Noah's time people saw and believed, they suffered at the hands of these beings and cried out to God for help! The issue now is - Who will believe the report of the Lord? "THEY SHALL MINGLE THEMSELVES WITH THE SEED OF MEN; but they shall not cleave one to another, even as iron doth not mingle with clay." - Daniel 2:43
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION ⬇️⬇️⬇️]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
Today's word: Satan is building his army, end-times nephilim with genetic data that will reveal itself with time. 8ft and 10ft first, 15ft and higher as we go. THIS IS A WAR OF SEED, Satan redefining 'humanity' so that none will remain to choose Christ.
STAY AWAY FROM SEXUAL IMMORALITY and let God lead in all matters of marriage and what to do with the body. Don't be a casualty of the Beast. In Noah's time people saw and believed, they suffered at the hands of these beings and cried out to God for help! The issue now is - Who will believe the report of the Lord? "THEY SHALL MINGLE THEMSELVES WITH THE SEED OF MEN; but they shall not cleave one to another, even as iron doth not mingle with clay." - Daniel 2:43
THIS PROPHECY WILL BE UPLOADED SOON TO THE MASTER'S VOICE BLOG.
RELATED PROPHECIES IN THIS VIDEO- HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/03/ufos-aliens-hiding-in-plain-sight-february-26-2020/
TRANSHUMANISM:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/12/21/transhumanism-synthetics-the-real-id-december-21-2021/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. Please don't use Cashapp (at this time). If using Paypal DO NOT send gift with "Purchase Protection", and please note somewhere in your message that it's a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ---- [email protected]
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
----------------------------------------------------------------
We've been conditioned to love them- creatures, superheroes, "friendly giants", people with special powers. They're part of the culture now and the enemy knows it. However because we don't hear the full story of their origin or how Yah rejected them, we are deceived- and the enemy knows that too. Yah is revealing these things to warn us. STAY AWAY FROM SEXUAL IMMORALITY- let the Lord lead in all matters of marriage and what to do with the body. Don't be a casualty of the Beast. In Noah's time people saw and believed, they suffered at the hands of these beings and cried out to God for help! The issue now is - Who will believe the report of the Lord? "THEY SHALL MINGLE THEMSELVES WITH THE SEED OF MEN; but they shall not cleave one to another, even as iron doth not mingle with clay." - Daniel 2:43
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