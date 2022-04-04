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[WATCH TO END] IRON MIXED WITH CLAY, PT 2: "THE NEPHILIM WILL RETURN"
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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639 views • April 04, 2022
#GENETICS #NEPHILIM #SUPERNATURAL
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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).

Today's word: Satan is building his army, end-times nephilim with genetic data that will reveal itself with time. 8ft and 10ft first, 15ft and higher as we go. THIS IS A WAR OF SEED, Satan redefining 'humanity' so that none will remain to choose Christ.

STAY AWAY FROM SEXUAL IMMORALITY and let God lead in all matters of marriage and what to do with the body. Don't be a casualty of the Beast. In Noah's time people saw and believed, they suffered at the hands of these beings and cried out to God for help! The issue now is - Who will believe the report of the Lord? "THEY SHALL MINGLE THEMSELVES WITH THE SEED OF MEN; but they shall not cleave one to another, even as iron doth not mingle with clay." - Daniel 2:43

THIS PROPHECY WILL BE UPLOADED SOON TO THE MASTER'S VOICE BLOG.

RELATED PROPHECIES IN THIS VIDEO- HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/03/ufos-aliens-hiding-in-plain-sight-february-26-2020/

TRANSHUMANISM:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/12/21/transhumanism-synthetics-the-real-id-december-21-2021/

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. Please don't use Cashapp (at this time). If using Paypal DO NOT send gift with "Purchase Protection", and please note somewhere in your message that it's a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ---- [email protected]

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We've been conditioned to love them- creatures, superheroes, "friendly giants", people with special powers. They're part of the culture now and the enemy knows it. However because we don't hear the full story of their origin or how Yah rejected them, we are deceived- and the enemy knows that too. Yah is revealing these things to warn us. STAY AWAY FROM SEXUAL IMMORALITY- let the Lord lead in all matters of marriage and what to do with the body. Don't be a casualty of the Beast. In Noah's time people saw and believed, they suffered at the hands of these beings and cried out to God for help! The issue now is - Who will believe the report of the Lord? "THEY SHALL MINGLE THEMSELVES WITH THE SEED OF MEN; but they shall not cleave one to another, even as iron doth not mingle with clay." - Daniel 2:43
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godjesusprophecyrephaimend timesangelsnephilimsupernaturalfallenwatcherssons of godsexual immoralitygeneticsanakitesiron mixed with claymen of renownthe masters voicemighty menmen of oldrephaitesanakimemimemiteszamzummimwar of seed
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