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Sugar Shoppe - Save The Country - (US TV - Live - 1969) - Bubblerock - HD
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83 views • September 02, 2020
Here is another Bubblerock video upload I did
of The Ed Sullivan TV show ( 1969 ).
This is a great performance from the music group - Sugar Shoppe ,
who were signed to Capitol Records then to Epic Erecords
where they recorded Laura Nyro's - Save the Country !!!
They did a great version !!!
Any song that stops an unjust war is ok in my book !!!
Also check out my other Bubblerock video of The Fifth Dimension doing
their own version of - Save The Country !!!
Great video clips and remastered music in that promo too.
You can check out that video & other Bubblerock videos I did
at my Youtube & Viemo channels - danbanrock1
Enjoy !!!
C'mon People !!!
Peace !!!
Dan
of The Ed Sullivan TV show ( 1969 ).
This is a great performance from the music group - Sugar Shoppe ,
who were signed to Capitol Records then to Epic Erecords
where they recorded Laura Nyro's - Save the Country !!!
They did a great version !!!
Any song that stops an unjust war is ok in my book !!!
Also check out my other Bubblerock video of The Fifth Dimension doing
their own version of - Save The Country !!!
Great video clips and remastered music in that promo too.
You can check out that video & other Bubblerock videos I did
at my Youtube & Viemo channels - danbanrock1
Enjoy !!!
C'mon People !!!
Peace !!!
Dan
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