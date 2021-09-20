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Just Trust The Science.. What's The Worst That could Happen?
AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind
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20 views • September 20, 2021
What kind of science is actually being trusted? Certainly not certain spectrums that challenge certain narratives, theories & established/propagated research.
The word science derives from the Latin word Scientia, derived from scio/sciere, which means knowledge and if we were actually in pursuit of knowledge, then we wouldn't be hung up on dogmatic beliefs and be open to current scientific theories to be reformed, re-difined, and or refined to be as objectively true as possible.

People need to stop crusting this calcified belief system of what they think and hear they're programed to believe is science, which is basically big pharma medical mafia propaganda.. They're in the business of profiting off of our sickness and perpetuating this sick, twisted, insidious and nefariously vicious cycle..

As i mention in this short video, accidental deaths are one of the leading causes of death- at least in `the USA.. i guarantee that the amount of deaths could be well over 10 fold due to unreported and misdiagnosed deaths due to toxic injections, prescriptions & medical procedures.. todays examples: deaths due to Remdivisir, ventilators & the experimental needle craft.. a percentage of those deaths were labelled as "covid deaths" btw

https://thehighcourt.co/medical-malpractice-statistics/

https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/forget-everything-else-you-ve-heard-just-look-at-the-numbers

nomorefakenews.com

https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/why-viruses-do-not-exist?utm_campaign=ce8f6359-b511-4e96-abb2-5d779a8db321&;utm_source=so&utm_medium=mail&cid=8bc9f9fe-46b7-43e9-82fb-6168e66264e8

https://www.janaesp.com/bioterrorism-eugenics

vaxx playlist (600 videos): https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUojsWRWsFddKZFw_NG3o6S

Natural Law Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUQI3_FX6A-dnE3ESUTYmLT

AwakenYaMind (my conscious music mixes): http://www.youtube.com/dereman427

Holistic Logistics: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa8xEtxQtSM-iqaB6Dyy9ZQ

Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/AwakenYaMind/

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/awakenyamind

Pinterest: https://pin.it/tut6c2enn7hdiu
https://www.pinterest.fr/dbartolacelli

LBRY: https://odysee.com/@AwakenYaMind:5

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@AwakenYaMind:5

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/derekbartolacelli

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I3jFynGlpF4Y/

BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@AwakenYaMind

NewTube: https://uploads1.newtube.app/user/AwakenYaMind

Natty Law Music Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaXF2wc_PUGJR3vgB57hxorX

MASK ARTICLES: https://archive.org/details/30-articles-about-masks

Natural Law TRANSCRIPTS: https://archive.org/details/natural-law-transcripts
Keywords
energyreligionconsciousnesscultscientismprinciplescoronacovidrona
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