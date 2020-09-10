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Bill Gates’ Loving Needle Will Vaccine Rape You!
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185 views • September 10, 2020
A special guest joins the War Room today known as, Loving Needle, who seems very insistent on explaining to Owen and Deanna why Gates’ needles are just loving and not dangerous at all. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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