Second coming of Christ - Exact Timing in the Book of Revelation

This is a great opportunity to test the accuracy of what is commonly believed:Matthew 10:23But when they persecute you in this city, flee ye into another: for verily I say unto you, Ye shall not have gone over the cities of Israel, till the Son of man be come.Matthew 16:28Verily I say unto you, There be some standing here, which shall not taste of death, till they see the Son of man coming in his kingdom.Luke 21:32 Verily I say unto you, This generation shall not pass away, till all be fulfilled.Mark 8:38Whosoever therefore shall be ashamed of me and of my words in this adulterous and sinful generation; of him also shall the Son of man be ashamed, when he cometh in the glory of his Father with the holy angels.John 21:22Jesus saith unto him, If I will that he tarry till I come, what is that to thee? follow thou me.23:Then went this saying abroad among the brethren, that that disciple should not die: yet Jesus said not unto him, He shall not die; but, If I will that he tarry till I come, what is that to thee?Mark 14:61 But he held his peace, and answered nothing. Again the high priest asked him, and said unto him, Art thou the Christ, the Son of the Blessed?62 And Jesus said, I am: and ye shall see the Son of man sitting on the right hand of power, and coming in the clouds of heaven.Revelation 1:7Behold, he cometh with clouds; and every eye shall see him, and they also which pierced him: and all kindreds of the earth shall wail because of him. Even so, Amen.Revelation 3:11Behold, I come quickly: hold that fast which thou hast, that no man take thy crown.Hebrews 10:37 For yet a little while, and he that shall come will come, and will not tarry.There is one verse in the Book of Revelation that discloses the exact timing of the Second Coming of Christ. This verse comes at the pouring of the sixth Vial.Beginning with the first verse of the sixth vial:Revelation 16:12 And the sixth angel poured out his vial upon the great river Euphrates; and the water thereof was dried up, that the way of the kings of the east might be prepared.(Revelation 17:15 "waters" means peoples, multitudes) Coming from the Euphrates River Legions of Soldiers met the Roman General Vespasian and his son Titus. In 67 AD 60,000 soldiers arrived in Judea. Revelation 16:12 "that the way of the Kings of the East might be prepared", is a reference to:Mark 1:2.... Behold, I send my messenger before thy face, which shall prepare thy way before thee.Confirming our strong intuition, guess what can be read in Revelation 16:15 when the Sixth Vial is poured?Revelation 16:15Behold, I come as a thief. Blessed is he that watcheth, and keepeth his garments, lest he walk naked, and they see his shame.The sentence "that the way of the Kings of the east might be prepared" refers to making way for the Millennium Reign in the Land of Israel with the Angel ascending from the East, the King of Kings Jesus Christ, to seal 144,000 from the twelve Tribes of Israel:Revelation 7:2And I saw another angel ascending from the east, having the seal of the living God:(Read Revelation 5:10)The Sixth Vial confirms what the King of Kings Jesus Christ declared in:Luke 2120 And when ye shall see Jerusalem compassed with armies, then know that the desolation thereof is nigh.Luke 21:27 And then shall they see the Son of man coming in a cloud with power and great glory.The 2nd coming of Christ happened after the Sixth Vial is poured, during the time of the fall of Jerusalem in 70 AD.An important detail is also given in Rev 16:15 by Jesus regarding the timing of his second coming:Revelation 16:15Behold, I come as a thief. Blessed is he that watcheth, and keepeth his garments, lest he walk naked, and they see his shame.After comparing this part of the above verse, "walk naked, and they see his shame" to the writings of Prophets of the Old Testament it will be easier to understand what Jesus was referring to:Isaiah 20:4So shall the king of Assyria lead away the Egyptians prisoners, and the Ethiopians captives, young and old, naked and barefoot, even with their buttocks uncovered, to the shame of Egypt.Isaiah 47:3Thy nakedness shall be uncovered, yea, thy shame shall be seen: I will take vengeance, and I will not meet thee as a man.Nahum 3:5Behold, I am against thee, saith the Lord of hosts; and I will discover thy skirts upon thy face, and I will shew the nations thy nakedness, and the kingdoms thy shame.Jesus has directed us to these verses, as they portray a nation being conquered and after a violent war, survivors are lead in captivity.Make sure to read:Second coming of Christ - exact date given to Prophet Daniel:Millennium Reign and 144,000 sealed from the 12 tribes of Israel