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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1740 - Lois Cannady - Lee seeks a new trial
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20 views • July 15, 2021
Lee, who lived across the street from Lois, led the group into her home to rob her. Lois, who had been harassed and sprayed with mace earlier in the day, called 911 as she drew her gun and fired a shot. Sullivan responded by shooting her once in the chest with an assault rifle.
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