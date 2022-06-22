Dr Joel Wallach Live Radio The Importance Of Getting A Hair Analysis 06/21/22

55 views • June 22, 2022

Jerry has a friend with glaucoma a history of heart disease and low back pain.

Tom has peripheral neuropathies in his hands and feet due to spinal stenosis.

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the importance of getting a hair analysis. Also outlining the annual cost of treating common health challenges. Spending $316.8 billion on treating MS (multiple sclerosis. Arthritis treatment costing $626.8 billion yearly.

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