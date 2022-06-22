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Dr Joel Wallach Live Radio The Importance Of Getting A Hair Analysis 06/21/22
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the importance of getting a hair analysis. Also outlining the annual cost of treating common health challenges. Spending $316.8 billion on treating MS (multiple sclerosis. Arthritis treatment costing $626.8 billion yearly.
Pearls of Wisdom
Dr. Wallach continues his monologue.
Callers
Tom has peripheral neuropathies in his hands and feet due to spinal stenosis.
Sheryl has high blood pressure, congestive heart failure and kidney failure.
Jerry has a friend with glaucoma a history of heart disease and low back pain.