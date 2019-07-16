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Will Mexico Regain USA Territories?
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10 views • July 16, 2019
On July 12, 2019, a USA flag was taken down by demonstrators and a Mexican flag was raised in Colorado. Absolut Vodka had an advertisement displaying that places like California, Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, and Colorado should be part of Mexico again. Some have called for a 'reconquista'--a returning to Mexico lands that it ceded to the USA in 1848. Last century the German government had a plan to work with Mexico to give it back lands that it lost if Mexico would assist it against the USA in World War I. Could something like that happen in the 21st century? Does Bible prophecy show that a Germanic Beast leader will invade the USA and divide its lands for gain? Could Mexico benefit from this? Have statements and actions by US President Donald Trump gotten any leaders in Mexico to contemplate more than a trade war, but a real war? What about trade with the European Union? Will Mexico gain territories that the USA now controls? Dr. Thiel addresses these questions and more.
A written article of related interest is available titled Anti-ICE protesters pull down American flag, raise Mexico flag’" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/anti-ice-protesters-pull-down-american-flag-raise-mexico-flag/
A written article of related interest is available titled Anti-ICE protesters pull down American flag, raise Mexico flag’" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/anti-ice-protesters-pull-down-american-flag-raise-mexico-flag/
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