Alexandra 360: No More Mr. Nice Guy!

Alexandra 360 will discuss CPAC, the new cabinet members, DOGE, and how no one is above the law!
Alexandra 360 will also discuss the situation in Israel and Ukraine/Russia and how President Trump is working to put an end to these wars.
Special Guest Casey Whalen (North Idaho Exposed)
Website: https://caseywhalen.substack.com
Follow on X: @casey_whalen