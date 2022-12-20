Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Joe & Tony's Un-Excellent Adventure
11 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday |

[Bidan] & Blinky

* Joe was clear from the start: America last.

* He told us his foreign policy would help the middle class.

* Never-ending war is hitting them the hardest.

* We cannot continue to minimize the ChiCom threat.

* Hesitancy on TikTok ban harms American security.

* Joe has strengthened the Russia-China alliance.

* Why are we footing the majority of Ukraine’s bill?

* Solving America’s troubles is a distant second in Joe’s world; but creating them isn’t.

* Globalist trade policies put American workers last.


Top 3 Foreign Policy Challenges:

* China is the entire ballgame.

* Europe needs to defend Europe.

* Pro-American trade.


The full version of this segment is linked below.


The Ingraham Angle | 19 December 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6317543396112

Keywords
treasonvladimir putinrussialaura ingrahamchinaxi jinpingmoney launderingjoe bidenglobalismukrainecost of livingemmanuel macronracketeeringendless warkhazariarobert lighthizergina raimondowar machineamerica lastprice inflationantony blinkenbidenflationconsumer pricesstrategic petroleum reserveenergy inflation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket