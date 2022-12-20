Joe & Tony's Un-Excellent Adventure

[Bidan] & Blinky
* Joe was clear from the start: America last.
* He told us his foreign policy would help the middle class.
* Never-ending war is hitting them the hardest.
* We cannot continue to minimize the ChiCom threat.
* Hesitancy on TikTok ban harms American security.
* Joe has strengthened the Russia-China alliance.
* Why are we footing the majority of Ukraine’s bill?
* Solving America’s troubles is a distant second in Joe’s world; but creating them isn’t.
* Globalist trade policies put American workers last.
Top 3 Foreign Policy Challenges:
* China is the entire ballgame.
* Europe needs to defend Europe.
* Pro-American trade.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 19 December 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.