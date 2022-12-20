Joe & Tony's Un-Excellent Adventure

[Bidan] & Blinky

* Joe was clear from the start: America last.

* He told us his foreign policy would help the middle class.

* Never-ending war is hitting them the hardest.

* We cannot continue to minimize the ChiCom threat.

* Hesitancy on TikTok ban harms American security.

* Joe has strengthened the Russia-China alliance.

* Why are we footing the majority of Ukraine’s bill?

* Solving America’s troubles is a distant second in Joe’s world; but creating them isn’t.

* Globalist trade policies put American workers last.





Top 3 Foreign Policy Challenges:

* China is the entire ballgame.

* Europe needs to defend Europe.

* Pro-American trade.





The full version of this segment is linked below.





The Ingraham Angle | 19 December 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6317543396112

