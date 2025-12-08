Former CSO and vice president of Pfizer pharmacologist and immunologist Mike Yeadon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mike Yeadon
former CSO and vice president of Pfizer pharmacologist and immunologist, with abackground in pharmaceutical research
essentially recaps what he has learned, exemplifying on a coupleof occasions (the fraud that is virology; the designed-in toxicity of the injections) and where he thinks this isall going. This presentation also includes his thoughts on Digital ID & the Solutions.
Who Is Project Libertas:
Project Libertas was born from two ordinary women with an extraordinary concern: the future of their grandchildren, your children, and humanity itself.
