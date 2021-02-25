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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Road To Perdition: It’s Closer Than You Think - What's Up Prof? 52
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143 views • February 25, 2021
In episode 52 we discuss some very important current events that indicate that we are speeding to perdition and the fulfillment of the prophecies in the Bible. It might be closer than you think.
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
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