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COVID - Another Suppressed Treatment that Works
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102 views • December 15, 2020
Pierre Kory, M.D., Associate Professor of Medicine at St. Luke's Aurora Medical Center, delivers passionate testimony during the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on "Early Outpatient Treatment: An Essential Part of a COVID-19 Solution, Part II" on 8th December 2020.
He talks about the drug Ivermectin and its effectiveness on COVID patients.
After Hydroxychloroquine, this is another drug that works, but that doctors are not allowed to use. And again, early treatment is key.
PEOPLE DO NOT NEED TO DIE!
Watch full video here: https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/early-outpatient-treatment-an-essential-part-of-a-covid-19-solution-part-ii
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This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
He talks about the drug Ivermectin and its effectiveness on COVID patients.
After Hydroxychloroquine, this is another drug that works, but that doctors are not allowed to use. And again, early treatment is key.
PEOPLE DO NOT NEED TO DIE!
Watch full video here: https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/early-outpatient-treatment-an-essential-part-of-a-covid-19-solution-part-ii
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel by clicking on the red button and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* More videos on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/free2shine
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
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