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Beatitudes of Life - Finny Kuruvilla | KFW 2021
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20 views • September 11, 2021
August 22, 2021
In this sermon, Brother Finny Kuruvilla delivers a powerful message to the church of today. The framework of his sermon is the Beatitudes. The picture he paints is that of Jesus standing with His hand on your head giving you a blessing as a result of you keeping the Beatitudes. If you or your church is struggling to receive the blessing and glory of God take time to listen to this blowing of the trumpet in Zion.
https://kingdomfellowshipweekend.org/
In this sermon, Brother Finny Kuruvilla delivers a powerful message to the church of today. The framework of his sermon is the Beatitudes. The picture he paints is that of Jesus standing with His hand on your head giving you a blessing as a result of you keeping the Beatitudes. If you or your church is struggling to receive the blessing and glory of God take time to listen to this blowing of the trumpet in Zion.
https://kingdomfellowshipweekend.org/
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