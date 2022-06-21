Great Reset: Bipartisan Push For Red Flag Gun Laws Grows As Americans Endure Collapsing Economy / Border - FULL SHOW 6/17/22

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Owen Shroyer guest hosts for Alex Jones and breaks down the latest attempts of democrats to destroy the Constitution and the nation itself. Also, Owen Shroyer describes the signs the point to communist China preparing to invade Taiwan- similar to Russia's military operation in Ukraine. Jay Dyer hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show and breaks down the mass serial killer conspiracy.