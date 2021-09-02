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Doctor issues urgent warning about the "COVID vaccine" - Describes injuries she has seen first hand
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133 views • September 02, 2021
vaticancatholic.com - First published at 22:19 UTC on August 31st, 2021
Dr. Anne McCloskey (a doctor for over 40 years) describes the injuries she has seen first hand from the “COVID-19 vaccine”.
Dr. Anne McCloskey (a doctor for over 40 years) describes the injuries she has seen first hand from the “COVID-19 vaccine”.
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