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How much PROOF against Hillary Clinton does the media need?
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55 views • February 16, 2022
There’s now even MORE evidence that further criminalizes the Hillary Clinton campaign, proving those within the campaign broke laws, lied, and spied on Donald Trump. But still, it’s not enough for the media to admit such claims or even cover the story. How much PROOF do they need?! Americans are onto the hypocrisy and bias from the mainstream press, Glenn says...and if they don’t change course soon, their dynasty will be OVER.
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