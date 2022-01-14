BILL GATES will Now SCAN Your Writing for GENDER BIAS

Is the WORD a safer place now? Seems like it, as from now on, BILL GATES will apparently SCAN your writing for GENDER BIAS.



Microsoft Woke: One small step for Bill Gates, one giant leap for... humankind?



Tech giant Microsoft is rolling out an 'inclusive' Word software checker. Along with its usual spellcheck, it will now highlight phrases that might offend anyone based on gender, age, sexual orientation, ethnicity and even socioeconomic status. (The Sun)



The alternatives we hear you ask...



Gender bias: Mrs Thatcher ➡️ Ms Thatcher



Neil Armstrong should have said "humankind" in case you feel the need to change his quote.



Postman Pat has been sent packing ➡️ Postal Worker Pat



Jennifer Lopez is now the, "House cleaner in Manhattan"



With the new update, spelling mistakes will be flagged in red, grammar with blue, and "inclusiveness" issues in purple.



"Your spellchecker will now help you to start overcoming your subconscious biases."