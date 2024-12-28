Unlock Your Self-Healing!!! - Stephan Spencer & Dr. B

00:00 Dr. B's Origin Story and Chiropractic Journey

03:24 The Power of Words and Positive Reinforcement

06:18 Chiropractic Care and the Role of the Nervous System

10:58 Spiritual Root Causes and the Role of Energy in Healing

16:11 The Impact of Group Prayer and Collective Healing

21:56 The Role of Attitude and Gratitude in Healing

41:52 The Science of Blessing and the Power of Intention

47:59 The Role of Chiropractic in Addressing Health Challenges

52:07 Global Connections and the Future of Chiropractic Care

53:45 Accessibility and Availability of Chiropractic Care





