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[Bidan]'s Betrayal
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50 views • February 09, 2022
Cartel Collusion
* Biden is coordinating with the cartels — and selling us out.
* He’s partnering with coyotes in a human smuggling operation at our southern border.
* They’re not sending their best.
* CBP have been turned into crossing guards.
* Illegals are being given folders, signs and money to help them sneak into America.
* Then they are ferried across the country; and work off their debts to the cartels like indentured servants.
* Joe is their partner in crime.
* This is what real collusion actually looks like.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 8 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6296428984001
* Biden is coordinating with the cartels — and selling us out.
* He’s partnering with coyotes in a human smuggling operation at our southern border.
* They’re not sending their best.
* CBP have been turned into crossing guards.
* Illegals are being given folders, signs and money to help them sneak into America.
* Then they are ferried across the country; and work off their debts to the cartels like indentured servants.
* Joe is their partner in crime.
* This is what real collusion actually looks like.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 8 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6296428984001
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