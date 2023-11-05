A rocket flew into the formation of the Ukrainian military from the 128th brigade in a front-line village in the Zaporozhye region, destroying more than 20 enemy soldiers.
According to some sources, it was the Iskander-M OTRK, according to others, the aviation Kh-59.
After the situation was made public, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustam Umerov confirmed the fact of a missile attack on the formation of the 128th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and ordered an investigation into the circumstances of the event.
Let us remind you that an X-59 missile allegedly arrived at the location of Ukrainian soldiers from the 128th brigade. Reportedly, the command sent the military out to form a formation in honor of Artilleryman's Day and decided to award medals, but a Russian missile arrived as a reward
