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1/31/19 #BADBLOOD: Infanticide, Progess 2050, PP, CAP, Sor_s & The Harris Sisters
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54 views • January 01, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
1/31/19: Tonight the Gateway Pundit published that VA Gov. Northam received $2 million in campaign funds from Planned Parenthood. Meanwhile, (CAP) the Center for American Progress, founded by John Pod_sta in 2003, funded by Sor_s, et al, pushes for Progress 2050, the plan to have no racial majority in the USA. Much more...
https://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/news/hull-east-yorkshire-news/humberside-police-twitter-transgender-limerick-2468385
You can follow the work of Paul Joseph Watson here:
https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet
http://macdailynews.com/2019/01/30/apple-sued-over-facetime-bug-that-lets-people-eavesdrop/
https://www.americanprogress.org/press/release/2013/10/29/78308/release-maya-harris-joins-the-center-for-american-progress-as-senior-fellow/
https://www.yourvoiceamerica.tv/governor-who-endorsed-infanticide-received-2-million-from-planned-parenthood-big-league-politics/
https://www.americanprogress.org/issues/race/reports/2011/10/18/10477/progress-2050/
@progress2050 has taken down its twitter page...
https://www.gotquestions.org/blood-transfusions.html
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
take their Government by Consent course! Get active in your community to take control of your local governance!
Looking for a great way to have your kids learn civics and participate in multicultural Americana? Check out:
http://campconstitution.net/
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Thank you for all of the amazing subscriber participation, the prayers for America and the liberation of human kind from tyranny of all kinds and for the flowering of the restoration of The Republic!
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1/31/19: Tonight the Gateway Pundit published that VA Gov. Northam received $2 million in campaign funds from Planned Parenthood. Meanwhile, (CAP) the Center for American Progress, founded by John Pod_sta in 2003, funded by Sor_s, et al, pushes for Progress 2050, the plan to have no racial majority in the USA. Much more...
https://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/news/hull-east-yorkshire-news/humberside-police-twitter-transgender-limerick-2468385
You can follow the work of Paul Joseph Watson here:
https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet
http://macdailynews.com/2019/01/30/apple-sued-over-facetime-bug-that-lets-people-eavesdrop/
https://www.americanprogress.org/press/release/2013/10/29/78308/release-maya-harris-joins-the-center-for-american-progress-as-senior-fellow/
https://www.yourvoiceamerica.tv/governor-who-endorsed-infanticide-received-2-million-from-planned-parenthood-big-league-politics/
https://www.americanprogress.org/issues/race/reports/2011/10/18/10477/progress-2050/
@progress2050 has taken down its twitter page...
https://www.gotquestions.org/blood-transfusions.html
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
take their Government by Consent course! Get active in your community to take control of your local governance!
Looking for a great way to have your kids learn civics and participate in multicultural Americana? Check out:
http://campconstitution.net/
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Thank you for all of the amazing subscriber participation, the prayers for America and the liberation of human kind from tyranny of all kinds and for the flowering of the restoration of The Republic!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no long personal msgs here, thx!)
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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