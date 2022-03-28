Christian Principles, Precepts March 2022 Part 1

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Saturday Night March 2022: The Holy Spirit is going to be changing Americans internally, strengthen them and saving their broken souls. Supernatural true salvation and deliverance. Getting rid of the lies they have been living since they were born. God will be filling the with the Truth, his truth based on Jesus death on the cross. God does keep his word. People will have. Wisdom that only comes from God dwelling in men. More on that towards the end of series.
In order to have the “industrialize society” the ways of God, the ways of the Constitution were thrown away. Walked all over like trash. People have been suffering miserably, no justice since this started. Starting with Tractors that destroyed the earth, soil, worms, bugs, microorganism, microbes system. Land, farms, happiness and other freedoms were being stripped from, taken from Americans. Like evil men killed all the buffalo, or stripped forest, Strip mining resources. So The people were also destroyed in like manor internally.
Since President Wilson, the progressive movement, Federal Reserve system, gold backed money was the illegal unjust instrument that gave us the Military Industrial Complex. All manufacturing was for war.
War against God, the people. Motivation is always the same Greed, love of Money. War World 1,, 2, etc. CIA, All election fraudulent since Wilson,1913 Federal Reserve. Other people, go back further. Railroad Companies, East India Trading company. Sinners, Satan’s children look like the devil. Kill steal and Destroy, an Angel of Light, “PROGRESS”, “NEW DEAL”, “Centralized power”, like a “KING”, TYRANNY.
Good News! Jesus died to destroy Satan and His children. Tyrants.
What matters is repenting, humbling ourselves before God and remember our great grand parents who had nothing but a gun, shovel, a horse, an axe maybe and a desire to live FREE!
THE PILGRIMS HAD NOTHNG. SEVERAL DIED, BUT SEVERAL LIVED. FOR FREEDOM.
LOSS OF ALL THE Modern CONVENIENCES IS independence freedom FROM TYRANNY.
This is something to rejoice about not mourn. Stop Being nihilistic.
This is time to scream out the Gospel of Jesus Christ. A Harvest ready to come in! Sad you still don’t understand the gospel. Read the Declaration and the Constitution, Together they are the Gospel: Every word derived from scriptures.
Brand New!
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