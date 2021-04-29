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GLOBAL AWAKENING TO POISONED VACCINES EXPLODES – FULL SHOW 4/28/21
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220 views • April 29, 2021
Alex Jones covers how Texas state law expressly outlaws forced facemasks in public schools. Nick Fuentes also joins the broadcast to show proof that he's been put on a no-fly list for being a thought criminal.
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