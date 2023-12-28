Truth and Righteousness

How easy is it to stand with the most High Yah in the little things as faith increasingly come under attack using fear? Freedom of speech is one of the most offensive things to the devil because he knows all nations must hear the preaching of the gospel and wickedness rebuked and reproved.





