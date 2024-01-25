Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
[May 15, 2019] TFR - 152 - Revolutionary Radio with S. Douglas Woodward: Rebooting The Bible
channel image
Rob Skiba
611 Subscribers
24 views
Published 20 hours ago

My guest for this broadcast is S. Douglas Woodward. He’s been on The Revolutionary Radio Project several times before. This time, we’re discussing his latest book, “Rebooting the Bible: The astonishing story of a 1900 year old rabbinical conspiracy to corrupt the Bible’s ancient history and thwart belief in Jesus as the Messiah.” As always, it’s an interesting ride…


website: https://amzn.to/2LGbzxv


http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com


If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com


geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy

Keywords
biblechristianspiritualityprophecyreligionkjvend timestorahdoctrine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket