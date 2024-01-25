[May 15, 2019] TFR - 152 - Revolutionary Radio with S. Douglas Woodward: Rebooting The Bible

My guest for this broadcast is S. Douglas Woodward. He’s been on The Revolutionary Radio Project several times before. This time, we’re discussing his latest book, “Rebooting the Bible: The astonishing story of a 1900 year old rabbinical conspiracy to corrupt the Bible’s ancient history and thwart belief in Jesus as the Messiah.” As always, it’s an interesting ride…
website: https://amzn.to/2LGbzxv
http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.