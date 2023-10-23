Damning Evidence on DeathJAB | AZ: COVID S.W. Intergovernmental Committee Hearing Part I

Dr Peter McCullough: "Pfizer knew within 90 days their mRNA product was wrecking human bodies. Never have we seen such widespread organ system damage."
He testifies on the huge amount of evidence and research that shows the vaccine and lack of early treatment caused untold numbers of deaths.
Novel Coronavirus Southwestern Intergovernmental Committee. Dr. Pete Chambers and Dr Peter McCullough testify in this segment.
Senator Janae Shamp asks Dr. Pete Chambers:
"Can you explain to us the document entitled cumulative analysis of post authorization adverse event reports of PF07302048 released by court order in 2021 by Pfizer?"
