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The "Matrix" Magnetic Control Grid is now gone. part 2
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307 views • January 23, 2021
In part 1 with the same title, Thomas explained about the "Magnetic control grid" that was the Matrix grid that functioned as an energy net around Earth, it cuts human energy in all aspects. Second part is telling about the consequences now the "Control grid" is gone and what it means for humanity.
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